On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Sidney Crosby going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crosby stats and insights

  • In two of four games this season, Crosby has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
  • Crosby has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up eight goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.