On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Sidney Crosby going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Crosby has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Crosby has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up eight goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

