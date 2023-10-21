Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. There are prop bets for Crosby available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sidney Crosby vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby has averaged 18:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Crosby has scored in two of the four games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Crosby has a point in all four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Crosby has had an assist twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Crosby's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Crosby has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crosby Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues conceded 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 4 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.