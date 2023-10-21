Week 8 SEC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 8 college football slate includes five games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers from each completed game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
Week 8 SEC Results
Mississippi State 7 Arkansas 3
- Pregame Favorite: Arkansas (-7)
- Pregame Total: 46.5
Mississippi State Leaders
- Passing: Michael Wright (8-for-12, 85 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Wright (11 ATT, 60 YDS)
- Receiving: Justin Robinson (3 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)
Arkansas Leaders
- Passing: K.J. Jefferson (19-for-31, 97 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (14 ATT, 47 YDS)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (7 TAR, 4 REC, 35 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|200
|Total Yards
|205
|97
|Passing Yards
|85
|103
|Rushing Yards
|120
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Upcoming Week 8 SEC Games
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)
Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-32.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.