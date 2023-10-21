The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game has an over/under of 49.5 points.

West Virginia is averaging 380.5 yards per game on offense (79th in the FBS), and rank 45th defensively, yielding 345 yards allowed per game. Oklahoma State ranks 70th with 390 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 89th with 392.8 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -3.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

West Virginia Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Mountaineers' offense struggle, ranking -58-worst in the FBS in total yards (381.7 total yards per game). They rank 74th defensively (382.3 total yards allowed per contest).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Mountaineers, who rank 16th-worst in scoring offense (27.7 points per game) and 16th-worst in scoring defense (25 points per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

With 210.7 passing yards per game on offense (-30-worst) and 237.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-30-worst) over the last three contests, West Virginia has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

Although the Mountaineers rank 14th-worst in run defense over the previous three games (145 rushing yards allowed), they've been better offensively with 171 rushing yards per game (80th-ranked).

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

West Virginia has hit the over once in its past three games.

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia has gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

West Virginia games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).

West Virginia has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

West Virginia has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 63.6% chance to win.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 935 passing yards, completing 52.8% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 232 yards (38.7 ypg) on 45 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 103 times for 414 yards (69 per game), scoring five times.

Hudson Clement's team-leading 298 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 19 targets) with four touchdowns.

Devin Carter has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 42.8 yards per game.

Kole Taylor has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 18 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 38 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Tomiwa Durojaiye leads the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and eight tackles.

Lee Kpogba is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 35 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Beanie Bishop leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 21 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

