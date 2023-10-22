Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Cooper's stats below.
In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 39 times, with season stats of 367 yards on 22 receptions (16.7 per catch) and one TD.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- The Browns have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Cedric Tillman (FP/hip): 1 Rec; 5 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Harrison Bryant (DNP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Browns vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|22
|367
|62
|1
|16.7
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
