When the Cleveland Browns meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Amari Cooper will face a Colts pass defense featuring Julius Brents. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Browns vs. Colts Game Info

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: CBS
  • TV: CBS

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts
42.7 8.5 39 97 8.87

Amari Cooper vs. Julius Brents Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

  • Amari Cooper leads his squad with 367 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored one touchdown.
  • In terms of passing yards, Cleveland has the fewest in the NFL, with 864 (172.8 per game).
  • The Browns' scoring average on offense is just 19 points per game, 28th in the NFL.
  • Cleveland ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.4 pass attempts per contest (172 total pass attempts).
  • In the red zone, the Browns are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking worst in the NFL with nine total red-zone pass attempts (40.9% red-zone pass rate).

Julius Brents & the Colts' Defense

  • Julius Brents has a team-leading one interception to go along with 24 tackles and three passes defended.
  • When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,462 (243.7 per game). It also ranks 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).
  • This year, the Colts' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 24th in the NFL with 25.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 28th with 2,143 total yards allowed (357.2 per game).
  • Indianapolis has allowed four players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
  • The Colts have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Julius Brents Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Julius Brents
Rec. Targets 39 17 Def. Targets
Receptions 22 3 Passes Defended
Yards Per Reception 16.7 13 Completions Allowed
Rec. Yards 367 24 Tackles
Rec. Yards Per Game 73.4 6 Tackles Per Game
Rec. Yards After Catch 62 0 Tackles For Loss
Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks
Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

