Will Antonio Gibson Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 7?
Should you wager on Antonio Gibson finding his way into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)
- This season Gibson has racked up 69 rushing yards (11.5 per game) on 16 carries.
- Gibson has tacked on 13 catches for 133 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- In six games, Gibson has not scored a rushing touchdown.
- He, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Antonio Gibson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|3
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|2
|9
|0
|3
|44
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|2
|17
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|6
|19
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|3
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
