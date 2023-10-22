The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants are set to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brian Robinson Jr. hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has taken 77 carries for a team-leading 302 rushing yards (50.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Robinson also has 11 catches for 113 yards (18.8 per game) and two touchdowns on the year.

Robinson has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has run for a TD in two games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1

