Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Colts Game – Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and here are our best bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Browns vs. Colts?
When is Browns vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 3.6 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.
- The Browns have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 63.6%.
- The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Colts have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
- Indianapolis has entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+3)
- The Browns have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-2-0).
- In games they have played as 3-point favorites or more, Cleveland has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- The Colts have covered the spread three times this year (3-3-0).
- Indianapolis has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- Cleveland and Indianapolis combine to average 1.3 more points per game than the over/under of 41 set for this game.
- The Browns and the Colts have seen their opponents average a combined 0.3 less points per game than the over/under of 41 set in this game.
- The Browns have combined with their opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).
- Colts games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
Deshaun Watson Total Passing + Rushing Yards (Our pick: 255.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|226.0
|4
|27.7
|1
Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|176.4
|3
|1.6
|0
