The Cleveland Browns (3-2) face the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Browns square off against the Colts. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Browns vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have led after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 3.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Colts have been leading in three games and have trailed in three games.

2nd Quarter

In five games this year, the Browns have been outscored in the second quarter one time and won four times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Colts have won the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Cleveland is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Colts have won the third quarter in two games and have lost the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

In five games this season, the Browns have lost the fourth quarter two times and won three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.8 points on average in that quarter.

Out of six games this season, the Colts have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent four times.

Browns vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Browns have been winning three times and have been behind two times.

The Colts have had the lead three times (3-0 in those games) and have trailed three times (0-3) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Browns have won the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up four points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.