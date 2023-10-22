Browns vs. Colts Player Props & Odds – Week 7
One of the top running backs in football will be on display when Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Looking to wager on player props in the Browns-Colts matchup? Check out the information below for the best players in this contest.
Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds
- Ford Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310
More Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|Elijah Moore
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|David Njoku
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Deshaun Watson
|225.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|-
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gardner Minshew
|197.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Zack Moss
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-106)
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
