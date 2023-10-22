Will Christopher Rodriguez Jr. Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Rodriguez's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rodriguez has season stats which include 30 rushing yards on seven carries (4.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns.
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Personal
- The Commanders have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 7 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Rodriguez 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|7
|30
|0
|4.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rodriguez Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
