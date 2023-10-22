Commanders vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (3-3) visit a struggling New York Giants (1-5) squad on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have lost four games in a row.
Commanders and Giants recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Commanders vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Commanders
|3
|37.5
|-150
|+125
Commanders vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- Washington's outings this year have an average point total of 41.6, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Commanders have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.
- The Commanders have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
New York Giants
- The Giants have played four games this season that finished with a combined score above 37.5 points.
- The average total for New York games this season has been 44, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Giants have gone 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Giants have been listed as the underdog five times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
- This season, New York has been at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
Commanders vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Commanders
|22.2
|12
|29.3
|29
|41.6
|5
|6
|Giants
|11.8
|32
|27.8
|28
|44
|4
|6
Commanders vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends
Commanders
- Washington has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- Washington has hit the over twice in its past three contests.
- The Commanders have a negative point differential on the season (-43 total points, -7.1 per game), as do the Giants (-96 total points, -16 per game).
Giants
- In its last three games, New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- None of the Giants' past three games have hit the over.
- The Commanders have been outscored by 43 points this season (7.1 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 96 points (16 per game).
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|42
|41.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|24
|23
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|0-3-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44
|45
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.2
|24
|27.3
|ATS Record
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
