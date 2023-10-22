Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel will be up against the New York Giants and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Samuel has posted 285 yards on 27 receptions with two TDs, averaging 47.5 yards per game so far this year.

Samuel vs. the Giants

Samuel vs the Giants (since 2021): 2 GP / 53.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 53.5 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The Giants give up 217 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense ranks 14th in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Commanders Player Previews

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Samuel Receiving Insights

Samuel, in five of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Samuel has 14.5% of his team's target share (31 targets on 214 passing attempts).

He has 285 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 26th in league play with 9.2 yards per target.

Samuel has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 21.4% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With five red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

