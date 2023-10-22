Diontae Johnson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air last year, Johnson was targeted 147 times, with season stats of 882 yards on 86 receptions (10.3 per catch) and zero TDs.

Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Steelers have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Pat Freiermuth (FP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 53 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 147 86 882 235 0 10.3

Johnson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 12 7 55 0 Week 2 Patriots 10 6 57 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 8 84 0 Week 4 Jets 4 2 11 0 Week 5 @Bills 13 5 60 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 7 5 28 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 10 5 42 0 Week 8 @Eagles 9 5 35 0 Week 10 Saints 5 4 63 0 Week 11 Bengals 5 4 21 0 Week 12 @Colts 8 5 49 0 Week 13 @Falcons 11 5 60 0 Week 14 Ravens 8 6 82 0 Week 15 @Panthers 10 10 98 0 Week 16 Raiders 7 5 64 0 Week 17 @Ravens 7 2 35 0 Week 18 Browns 10 2 38 0

