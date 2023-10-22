Will Diontae Johnson Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Diontae Johnson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air last year, Johnson was targeted 147 times, with season stats of 882 yards on 86 receptions (10.3 per catch) and zero TDs.
Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Steelers have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Pat Freiermuth (FP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 53 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 7 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Johnson 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|147
|86
|882
|235
|0
|10.3
Johnson Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|12
|7
|55
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|8
|84
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|4
|2
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|13
|5
|60
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|7
|5
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|10
|5
|42
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|9
|5
|35
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|5
|4
|63
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|5
|4
|21
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|8
|5
|49
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|11
|5
|60
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|8
|6
|82
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|10
|10
|98
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|7
|5
|64
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|35
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|10
|2
|38
|0
