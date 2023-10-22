Diontae Johnson Week 7 Preview vs. the Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 208.2 per game.
Johnson averaged 51.9 receiving yards on 5.1 receptions per game last season while scoring zero receiving touchdowns.
Johnson vs. the Rams
- Johnson vs the Rams (since 2021): No games
- Through the air, Los Angeles gave up more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.
- Against the Rams last season, 23 players caught a TD pass.
- Last season, no player caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles.
- The 226 passing yards the Rams yielded on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Rams gave up 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in NFL play.
Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Rams
- Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)
Johnson Receiving Insights
- In eight of his 17 games last season (47.1%), Johnson hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 882 receiving yards on 147 targets last year, he was 119th in the league (six yards per target).
- Johnson did not catch a touchdown pass last year (in 17 games).
Johnson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Bengals
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|12 TAR / 7 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|9/22/2022
|Week 3
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|13 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|10 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|11/28/2022
|Week 12
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|11 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|10 TAR / 10 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|7 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|10 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
