Will Diontae Johnson cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Johnson grabbed 86 balls (147 targets) for 882 yards (51.9 per game) last season, a team-high amongst current Steelers,.

Johnson did not catch a TD pass in 17 games last season.

Diontae Johnson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 12 7 55 0 Week 2 Patriots 10 6 57 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 8 84 0 Week 4 Jets 4 2 11 0 Week 5 @Bills 13 5 60 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 7 5 28 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 10 5 42 0 Week 8 @Eagles 9 5 35 0 Week 10 Saints 5 4 63 0 Week 11 Bengals 5 4 21 0 Week 12 @Colts 8 5 49 0 Week 13 @Falcons 11 5 60 0 Week 14 Ravens 8 6 82 0 Week 15 @Panthers 10 10 98 0 Week 16 Raiders 7 5 64 0 Week 17 @Ravens 7 2 35 0 Week 18 Browns 10 2 38 0

