Will Donovan Peoples-Jones find his way into the end zone when the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Peoples-Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones has totaled 75 yards receiving on six catches this season, averaging 15 yards per game.

Peoples-Jones does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0

Rep Donovan Peoples-Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.