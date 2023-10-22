Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 208.2 per game.

Pickens has put up a team-high 393 yards (on 22 catches) with two TDs this season. He's been targeted 40 times, resulting in 78.6 yards per game.

Pickens vs. the Rams

Pickens vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Rams have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Los Angeles on the season.

Pickens will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams concede 208.2 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Rams have put up four touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Rams' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pickens has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Pickens has been targeted on 40 of his team's 164 passing attempts this season (24.4% target share).

He is averaging 9.8 yards per target (17th in league play), averaging 393 yards on 40 passes thrown his way.

In two of five games this year, Pickens has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 40.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Pickens (four red zone targets) has been targeted 25.0% of the time in the red zone (16 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 4 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

