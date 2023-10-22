Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will be up against the New York Giants and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Dotson has 17 catches for 140 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 31 times.

Dotson vs. the Giants

Dotson vs the Giants (since 2021): 2 GP / 79.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 79.5 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is conceding 217 yards per contest this year, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Giants have given up eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 14th in the league.

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Dotson Receiving Insights

In six games this year, Dotson has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Dotson has received 14.5% of his team's 214 passing attempts this season (31 targets).

He has 140 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 125th in NFL play with 4.5 yards per target.

Dotson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

With four red zone targets, Dotson has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

