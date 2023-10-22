Will Jahan Dotson cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the New York Giants on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dotson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Dotson has totaled 140 yards receiving (23.3 per game) and one TD, reeling in 17 balls out of 31 targets this season.

Dotson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0

Rep Jahan Dotson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.