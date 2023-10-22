Jaylen Warren will be facing the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Warren has collected 34 carries for 124 yards (24.8 ypg). Warren also averages 33.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 balls for 166 yards on the year.

Warren vs. the Rams

Warren vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games The Rams have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Warren will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense this week. The Rams concede 122.2 yards on the ground per contest.

The Rams have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up six this season (one per game).

Steelers Player Previews

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren has hit the over on his rushing yards total once in five opportunities this season.

The Steelers have passed 58.4% of the time and run 41.6% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 34 of his team's 117 total rushing attempts this season (29.1%).

Warren has not found paydirt on the ground this year in five games.

He has two red zone rushing carries (28.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Warren Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Warren has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

Warren has 15.2% of his team's target share (25 targets on 164 passing attempts).

He has 166 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 87th in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

Warren does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

