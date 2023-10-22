Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford will face a mediocre run defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are ranked 19th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 113.5 per game.

Ford has posted a team-best 270 rushing yards on 67 attempts (54.0 ypg) this season, including one rushing TD. Ford has also reeled in 12 passes for 84 yards (16.8 ypg). Ford's also scored two TDs through the air attack.

Ford vs. the Colts

Ford vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Colts during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Colts have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Colts surrender 113.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Colts have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding nine this season (1.5 per game).

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in three opportunities this season.

The Browns pass on 51.0% of their plays and run on 49.0%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 67 of his team's 165 total rushing attempts this season (40.6%).

Ford has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored three of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (37.5%).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

