Will Jerome Ford Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 7?
Will Jerome Ford cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.
Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: -250 (Bet $25 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Ford has had 67 attempts for a team-leading 270 rushing yards (54 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Ford also has 12 catches for 84 yards (16.8 per game) and two TDs.
- Ford has had one game with a rushing TD.
- In two of five games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.
Jerome Ford Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|15
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|16
|106
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 3
|Titans
|10
|18
|1
|2
|33
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|9
|26
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|17
|84
|0
|2
|7
|0
