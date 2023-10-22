Kareem Hunt did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Hunt's stats below.

Hunt has season stats which include 72 rushing yards on 22 carries (3.3 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus five receptions on six targets for 46 yards.

Kareem Hunt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

No other running back is on the injury report for the Browns.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hunt 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 22 72 1 3.3 6 5 46 0

Hunt Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0

