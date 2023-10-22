How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM square off for one of two matchups on the Liga MX slate today.
You can find information on how to watch today's Liga MX action right here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Pumas UNAM vs CF Monterrey
CF Monterrey travels to face Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (+150)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+165)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Atletico San Luis vs Necaxa
Necaxa travels to play Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Atletico San Luis (-140)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+330)
- Draw: (+320)
