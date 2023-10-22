Logan Thomas will be running routes against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the New York Giants in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thomas has hauled in 19 passes for 185 total yards (37 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thomas and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thomas vs. the Giants

Thomas vs the Giants (since 2021): 3 GP / 23.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 23.7 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is allowing 217 yards per contest this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

Opponents of the Giants have put up eight touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Giants' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Watch Commanders vs Giants on Fubo!

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Thomas with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this season.

Thomas has received 12.1% of his team's 214 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (72nd in NFL play), racking up 185 yards on 26 passes thrown his way.

Thomas has made two touchdown catches this year in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 14.3% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With four red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.