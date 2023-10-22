Will Pat Freiermuth Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Pat Freiermuth was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for Freiermuth's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Freiermuth has been targeted 13 times and has eight catches for 53 yards (6.6 per reception) and two TDs.
Pat Freiermuth Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Steelers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Diontae Johnson (FP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 48 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Steelers vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Freiermuth 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|8
|53
|29
|2
|6.6
Freiermuth Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Week 2
|Browns
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|4
|3
|41
|1
|Week 4
|@Texans
|4
|3
|7
|0
