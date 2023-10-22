Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 217 per game.

Howell has tallied 1,500 passing yards (250.0 per game) for Washington, completing 67.8% of his throws with nine touchdown passes and six interceptions on the year. Howell has also chipped in with his legs with 104 rushing yards (17.3 per game) on 19 attempts, including one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Howell and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Howell vs. the Giants

Howell vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed five players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

New York has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Giants have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 217 passing yards per game yielded by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense ranks 14th in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Commanders vs Giants on Fubo!

Commanders Player Previews

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 229.5 (-115)

229.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Howell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has exceeded his passing yards prop total in three of six opportunities this year.

The Commanders, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 63.3% of the time while running 36.7%.

Howell's 7.0 yards per attempt rank 17th in the NFL.

Howell has thrown for a touchdown in five of six games this season, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (71.4% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Howell has attempted 24 passes in the red zone (52.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Howell Rushing Insights

Howell has hit the rushing yards over in three of six opportunities (50.0%).

Howell has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.

He has two red zone carries for 9.1% of the team share (his team runs on 47.8% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 14-for-23 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 37-for-51 / 388 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 29-for-41 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 19-for-29 / 170 YDS / 0 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-39 / 299 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.