Sam Howell Week 7 Preview vs. the Giants
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 217 per game.
Howell has tallied 1,500 passing yards (250.0 per game) for Washington, completing 67.8% of his throws with nine touchdown passes and six interceptions on the year. Howell has also chipped in with his legs with 104 rushing yards (17.3 per game) on 19 attempts, including one touchdown.
Howell vs. the Giants
- Howell vs the Giants (since 2021): No games
- Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this year.
- The Giants have allowed five players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.
- New York has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.
- The Giants have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.
- The 217 passing yards per game yielded by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants' defense ranks 14th in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.
Commanders Player Previews
Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Giants
- Passing Yards: 229.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)
Howell Passing Insights
- Howell has exceeded his passing yards prop total in three of six opportunities this year.
- The Commanders, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 63.3% of the time while running 36.7%.
- Howell's 7.0 yards per attempt rank 17th in the NFL.
- Howell has thrown for a touchdown in five of six games this season, with more than one TD pass three times.
- He has 10 total touchdowns this season (71.4% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).
- Howell has attempted 24 passes in the red zone (52.2% of his team's red zone plays).
Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Giants
- Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-115)
Howell Rushing Insights
- Howell has hit the rushing yards over in three of six opportunities (50.0%).
- Howell has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.
- He has two red zone carries for 9.1% of the team share (his team runs on 47.8% of its plays in the red zone).
Howell's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Falcons
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|14-for-23 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/5/2023
|Week 5
|37-for-51 / 388 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|29-for-41 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|6 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|19-for-29 / 170 YDS / 0 TDs / 4 INTs
|1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|27-for-39 / 299 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
