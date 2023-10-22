With the Washington Commanders (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) playing on October 22 at MetLife Stadium, Sam Howell and Daniel Jones will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Sam Howell vs. Daniel Jones Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Daniel Jones 6 Games Played 5 67.8% Completion % 68.9% 1,500 (250) Passing Yards (Per Game) 884 (176.8) 9 Touchdowns 2 6 Interceptions 6 104 (17.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 197 (39.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Giants Defensive Stats

The Giants' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 167 points allowed (27.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,302) and 15th in passing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Against the run, the Giants are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, ceding the second-most rushing yards in the NFL with 885 (147.5 per game). They also rank 30th in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.1).

Defensively, New York is 26th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (43.7%) and 23rd in red-zone efficiency allowed (61.9%).

Commanders Defensive Stats

