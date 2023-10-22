At 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams are at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Keep reading for the top performers in this matchup between the Rams and the Steelers, and what player prop bets to consider.

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Cooper Kupp Touchdown Odds

Kupp Odds to Score First TD: +700

Kupp Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Robinson II - - 23.5 (-113) Diontae Johnson - - 46.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 49.5 (-113) 7.5 (-120) Kenny Pickett 211.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - George Pickens - - 52.5 (-113) Pat Freiermuth - - 23.5 (-114) Jaylen Warren - 28.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tutu Atwell - - 27.5 (-113) Tyler Higbee - - 26.5 (-113) Cooper Kupp - - 92.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 64.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 260.5 (-113) - -

