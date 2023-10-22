Peruse the injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Steelers ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM .

Their last time out, the Steelers won 17-10 over the Baltimore Ravens.

In their last game, the Rams won 26-9 over the Arizona Cardinals.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice James Daniels OL Groin Full Participation In Practice Pressley Harvin III P Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Dan Moore Jr. OT Knee Full Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Heel Did Not Participate In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Hamstring Out Nick Herbig LB Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyren Williams RB Ankle Out Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Questionable Joseph Noteboom OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Ernest Jones LB Knee Questionable Derion Kendrick DB NIR - Personal Questionable Larrell Murchison DT Knee Out Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kobie Turner NT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Steelers vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

Steelers Season Insights

This season has been tough for the Steelers on both offense and defense, as they are compiling only 268.2 total yards per game (third-worst) and surrendering 389.4 total yards per game (third-worst).

The Steelers' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 15.8 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 20th with 22 points surrendered per contest.

With 187.8 passing yards per game on offense, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 25th, giving up 245.6 passing yards per contest.

Pittsburgh has plenty of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (80.4) and fourth-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (143.8).

The Steelers have accumulated 11 forced turnovers (sixth in NFL) and committed six turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a +5 turnover margin that ranks sixth in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-3)

Rams (-3) Moneyline: Rams (-175), Steelers (+145)

Rams (-175), Steelers (+145) Total: 44 points

