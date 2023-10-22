The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 22, 2023 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2). A point total of 44 has been set for this matchup.

The betting trends and insights for the Rams can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Steelers. As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Rams, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Steelers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-3) 44 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-3) 43.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

Steelers vs. Rams Betting Insights

Pittsburgh is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

One of Pittsburgh's five games has hit the over.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 3-1-2 this season.

The Rams are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

In Los Angeles' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

