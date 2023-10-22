Will Terry McLaurin hit paydirt when the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin's 342 yards receiving (57 per game) lead the Commanders. He has 31 receptions (on 42 targets) and one TD.

McLaurin, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0

