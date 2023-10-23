The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth game of the NLCS on Monday at 5:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Diamondbacks hope to force a Game 7 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 3-2. Merrill Kelly will get the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth-best in MLB play with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia's .438 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Phillies' .256 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Philadelphia is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).

The Phillies rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Philadelphia has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Philadelphia's 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.324 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies will send Nola (12-9) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Nola has registered 15 quality starts this year.

Nola is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 32 appearances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (12-8) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 31 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away Cristopher Sanchez Joe Mantiply 10/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola

