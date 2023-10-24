Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|227.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents went over 227.5 combined points in 40 of 82 games last season.
- Denver games had an average of 228.3 points last season, 0.8 more than the over/under for this game.
- Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Denver was favored on the moneyline 61 total times last season. It went 43-18 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Nuggets had a record of 30-9 (76.9%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Nuggets a 67.7% chance to win.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points 51 of 82 times.
- The average total points scored in Lakers games last year (227.5) is 6.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Lakers won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 41 times.
- Los Angeles was underdogs 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.
- The Lakers were 6-17 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Nuggets sported a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (43.9%) than games on the road (48.8%) last year.
- Last season the 115.8 points per game the Nuggets recorded were only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers conceded (116.6).
- When Denver scored more than 116.6 points, it was 30-11 versus the spread and 37-4 overall.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Lakers had a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
- In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Los Angeles' games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (61%, 25 of 41).
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game were only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.
- Los Angeles went 33-20 versus the spread and 36-17 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nuggets
|Lakers
|115.8
|117.2
|12
|6
|30-11
|33-20
|37-4
|36-17
|112.5
|116.6
|8
|20
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
|28-14
