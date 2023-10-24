In the season opener for both teams, the Golden State Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Warriors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Suns Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-1.5) 232.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Warriors outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game last season, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and allowed 117.1 per contest (21st in league).

The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and gave up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).

The two teams combined to score 232.5 points per game last season, the same as the total in this matchup.

These teams surrendered a combined 228.7 points per game last year, 3.8 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Golden State compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Phoenix put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread last year.

Warriors and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Warriors +1400 +700 - Suns +650 +300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.