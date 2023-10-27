A match in the Rolex Paris Masters quarterfinals is next up for Andrey Rublev, and he will meet Alex de Minaur. Rublev has +700 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from AccorHotels Arena.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rublev at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 28 - November 5

October 28 - November 5 Venue: AccorHotels Arena

AccorHotels Arena Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rublev's Next Match

On Friday, November 3 at 3:50 PM ET, Rublev will face de Minaur in the quarterfinals, after getting past Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Rublev is listed at -250 to win his next contest versus de Minaur. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Rublev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rublev Stats

Rublev beat No. 60-ranked Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to make the .

Rublev has won two of his 26 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 57-24.

Rublev is 30-17 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rublev has played 81 matches and 26.5 games per match.

Rublev, in 47 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 25.5 games per match and won 53.3% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Rublev has won 82.8% of his games on serve, and 26.0% on return.

Rublev has won 23.8% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 82.5% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.