Cavaliers vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|227.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's games last season went over this contest's total of 227.5 points 25 times.
- Cleveland's contests last season had an average of 219.1 points, 8.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Cleveland went 44-38-0 ATS last season.
- Cleveland won 73.4% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (47-17).
- The Cavaliers finished 35-11 last year (winning 76.1% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cavaliers' implied win probability is 62.3%.
Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Cavaliers played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.
- In terms of over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often at home last season, as they exceeded the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In road games, they hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).
- Last season the 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers put up were just 4.1 fewer points than the Thunder conceded (116.4).
- Cleveland had a 17-10 record versus the spread and were 20-7 overall when putting up more than 116.4 points.
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)
|Cavaliers
|Thunder
|112.3
|117.5
|25
|5
|17-10
|42-23
|20-7
|36-30
|106.9
|116.4
|1
|19
|40-25
|25-8
|48-17
|24-9
