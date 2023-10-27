The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Thunder.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

Last season, the Cavaliers had a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents made.

In games Cleveland shot higher than 47.4% from the field, it went 35-16 overall.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Thunder finished 12th.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded just 4.1 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Thunder gave up (116.4).

Cleveland had a 20-7 record last season when putting up more than 116.4 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers played better at home last year, putting up 113.2 points per game, compared to 111.3 per game on the road.

Cleveland gave up 105 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 fewer points than it allowed on the road (108.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Cavaliers fared better at home last year, averaging 11.9 per game, compared to 11.3 away from home. Meanwhile, they posted a 36.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.8% mark on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries