Bryan Rust will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Rust's props? Here is some information to help you.

Bryan Rust vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Rust has averaged 18:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Rust has scored a goal in four of seven games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In five of seven games this year, Rust has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Rust has had an assist in one of seven games this season.

Rust's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Rust going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Rust Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 7 Games 3 6 Points 2 5 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

