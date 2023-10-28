The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) are at home in Central Division play against the Indiana Pacers (1-0) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 124 - Pacers 118

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 3.5)

Cavaliers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-5.7)

Cavaliers (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 241.5

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Last year, the Cavaliers were 25th in the NBA offensively (112.3 points scored per game) and best defensively (106.9 points allowed).

Cleveland was 25th in the league in rebounds per game (41.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (41.2) last year.

The Cavaliers were 19th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) last season.

Cleveland was the fourth-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.4) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7) last year.

The Cavaliers were 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%) last season.

