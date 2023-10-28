The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -3.5 -

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland put together a 44-38-0 ATS record last year.

Cleveland put together a 47-17 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 73.4% of those games).

The Cavaliers had a record of 39-12 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (76.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cavaliers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

When playing at home last season, the Cavaliers sported a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (19-22-0).

In home games last year, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 51.2% of games (21 of 41).

Last season the Cavaliers averaged 7.2 fewer points (112.3 per game) than the Pacers conceded (119.5).

Cleveland had a 10-3 record versus the spread and were 10-3 overall when putting up more than 119.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)

Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 10-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 40-24 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-31 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 39-24 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 48-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

