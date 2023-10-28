The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mitchell had 43 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 108-105 loss versus the Thunder.

Let's break down Mitchell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-120)

Over 30.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-105)

Over 6.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 119.5 points per game last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the league last season, allowing 45.3 per contest.

The Pacers gave up 26.4 assists per game last season (26th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Pacers were 17th in the league last year, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 40 40 6 1 3 0 3 2/5/2023 35 19 3 6 2 0 1 12/29/2022 37 28 4 6 5 0 2 12/16/2022 37 41 1 3 8 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.