Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Erik Karlsson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 24:55 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of seven games this season Karlsson has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

In two of seven games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Karlsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 7 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

