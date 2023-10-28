In the upcoming tilt against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Lars Eller to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Eller scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Eller has zero points on the power play.

Eller averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

