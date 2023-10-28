Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the matchup between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Chanticleers to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Coastal Carolina (+3.5)
|Over (46.5)
|Coastal Carolina 29, Marshall 24
Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions
- Southern Miss vs Appalachian State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
Marshall Betting Info (2023)
- The Thundering Herd have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Thundering Herd have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Marshall has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- This year, four of the Thundering Herd's six games have gone over the point total.
- The point total average for Marshall games this season is 46.8, 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Chanticleers.
- The Chanticleers are 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Coastal Carolina is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.
- In Chanticleers seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- The average point total for Coastal Carolina this season is 14.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Thundering Herd vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Marshall
|27.3
|27.3
|23.8
|22.3
|32
|34
|Coastal Carolina
|29.7
|22.7
|37.7
|17.7
|23.8
|26.5
