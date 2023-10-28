Ahead of their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Ottawa Senators (3-4) at PPG Paints Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4) are monitoring four players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Questionable Concussion Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Erik Brannstrom D Questionable Undisclosed Thomas Chabot D Out Hand Artem Zub D Questionable Head

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh's 21 total goals (three per game) make it the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators' 27 goals on the season (3.9 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Ottawa gives up 3.4 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-150) Senators (+125) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.