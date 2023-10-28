How to Watch the Penguins vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, October 28, with the Senators having lost three straight games.
You can catch the action on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT to see the Penguins meet the Senators.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Senators Additional Info
|Penguins vs Senators Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Senators Prediction
|Penguins vs Senators Betting Trends & Stats
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- The Penguins' 21 total goals (three per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 17 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 21 goals during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Evgeni Malkin
|7
|4
|5
|9
|8
|11
|55.6%
|Jake Guentzel
|7
|1
|7
|8
|0
|4
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|7
|4
|3
|7
|9
|4
|61.3%
|Bryan Rust
|7
|5
|1
|6
|5
|6
|-
|Reilly Smith
|7
|4
|2
|6
|3
|1
|-
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have given up 24 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 18th in the league.
- With 27 goals (3.9 per game), the Senators have the NHL's ninth-best offense.
- On the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|7
|3
|5
|8
|3
|0
|100%
|Tim Stützle
|7
|2
|6
|8
|11
|2
|47.5%
|Mathieu Joseph
|7
|3
|4
|7
|4
|3
|35.7%
|Jakob Chychrun
|7
|4
|3
|7
|8
|1
|-
|Jake Sanderson
|7
|3
|4
|7
|0
|3
|-
