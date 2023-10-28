The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, October 28, with the Senators having lost three straight games.

You can catch the action on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT to see the Penguins meet the Senators.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Senators Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Penguins' 21 total goals (three per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 17 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 21 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Evgeni Malkin 7 4 5 9 8 11 55.6% Jake Guentzel 7 1 7 8 0 4 0% Sidney Crosby 7 4 3 7 9 4 61.3% Bryan Rust 7 5 1 6 5 6 - Reilly Smith 7 4 2 6 3 1 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have given up 24 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 18th in the league.

With 27 goals (3.9 per game), the Senators have the NHL's ninth-best offense.

On the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

