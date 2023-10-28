Penguins vs. Senators October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Guentzel and Tim Stutzle will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Senators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-150)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,SportsNet PT
Penguins Players to Watch
- Evgeni Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors with nine points. He has scored four goals and picked up five assists this season.
- Through seven games, Guentzel has scored one goal and picked up seven assists.
- Sidney Crosby has scored four goals and added three assists in seven games for Pittsburgh.
- Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has given up six goals (3.01 goals against average) and recorded 63 saves.
Senators Players to Watch
- Vladimir Tarasenko is among the top options on offense for Ottawa, with eight points this season, as he has put up three goals and five assists in seven games.
- With eight total points (1.1 per game), including two goals and six assists through seven contests, Stuetzle is crucial for Ottawa's offense.
- This season, Mathieu Joseph has three goals and four assists, for a season point total of seven.
- In the crease, Anton Forsberg's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, giving up eight goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiling 55 saves with an .873% save percentage (56th in the league).
Penguins vs. Senators Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|16th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.86
|4th
|11th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.43
|23rd
|4th
|34
|Shots
|35.7
|2nd
|12th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|28
|5th
|27th
|11.11%
|Power Play %
|20%
|15th
|9th
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.07%
|21st
